Milwaukee's Couture highlights first furnished apartments

If you're along Milwaukee's lakefront, one of the city's newest high-rises is hard to miss.

Construction at The Couture is definitely moving along.

"We are going in the right direction," said Rick Barrett, real estate developer. "We have a 50-story building here. The finest piece of real estate in Wisconsin – that’s what the Couture is."

Construction on the $191 million skyscraper began back in 2021, over an old transit center.

"It’s kind of like the old adage, good things take time," Barrett said. "Extraordinary things take longer."

Despite foggy conditions outside, FOX6 News got a clearer picture at the progress made inside the building on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

"It pours light and sun and beauty into it all day," Barrett said.

Sitting just beside the lakefront, Barrett showed one of The Couture’s 300 luxury apartments.

"We are hoping to put a couple restaurants and bars and taverns," he said.

He also said there will be a large retail space and a transportation hub.

"[A] transit lobby at the base of the building that brings a streetcar, brings the bus route and transit line through," he said.

Barrett said the project isn’t just making history, but defining the city's future.

"A building like this hasn’t been built in 50 years," he said. "Milwaukee is not atrophied, but rather progressing."

The first residents will be able to move into units in April. Availability on higher levels, including penthouse suites, will come this summer.

For leasing information, visit The Couture's website.