Milwaukee's Bronzeville district sees artistic push, new murals going up

The Brief Artists are adding color to historic cream city brick in Milwaukee's Bronzeville district in an effort called the Bronzeville Brush. People are celebrating the ongoing work and an artist pushing his limits with paint and purpose.



Artists are adding color to historic cream city brick in Milwaukee's Bronzeville district.

Like a seasoned athlete, Mauricio Ramirez thrives on pushing his limits.

"It’s a full-on sprint. There is no time to be wasted," Ramirez said. "It’s kind of like being an athlete, a little bit. Being here all day is like playing a game."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It’s a game where paint, precision and passion all come into play. Ramirez is scoring big, transforming an old brick building into a work of art.

"Flexing and pushing my style to new heights and new levels of creativity," Ramirez said.

High above the ground, at MLK and Vine, Ramirez is making his mark. Once complete, this mural will feature characters from the movie "Queen & Slim."

"It’s wonderful. I didn’t realize there was a mural being put up here," Bryon X said. "The quality of the mural, one. He’s doing a great job. And then the cubism. I actually like the style."

It’s a love story, and Ramirez wants to get every detail just right.

"We collaborated with the building owner," he said. "I’m trying to create work that is going to sit on a global scale."

Ray Hill is the executive director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District.

"I think it’s just amazing to have thoughts that you have come to fruition," Hill said. "Most people say we have the best King Drive in the nation, because we do."

This isn’t the only mural going up. It is part of a series of murals popping up around the Bronzeville district, adding color and creativity to this community.

"This art initiative is called Bronzeville Brush," Hill said.

Whether a stroke of a brush or a spray from a can.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I think I’ve totaled about 300," Ramirez said.

People are celebrating the ongoing work and an artist pushing his limits with paint and purpose.

"Really just giving this inspiration and wonder for people coming by," Ramirez said.

Ramirez hopes to finish his mural Thursday evening and plans to take final photos of the project for social media on Friday.