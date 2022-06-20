'Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig' Summerfest exhibit at MARN

article

Summerfest on Monday, June 20 invited the media for a walk through of the new exhibit "Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig – Summerfest" at MARN (Milwaukee Artist Resource Network). It features Summerfest memorabilia -- including signed guitars, microphones, and merchandise.

Additionally, the exhibit is honoring the 46-year career of Summerfest’s Vice President of Entertainment, Bob Babisch, with a retrospective on his tenure.

The exhibit is open to the public free of charge now through July 16. For more information on "Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig-Summerfest" visit here.

The MARN ART + CULTURE HUB has exhibitions up year-round, in addition to live events, a local artist marketplace, and a café. More information here.

The 2022 edition of Summerfest will take place over three weekends June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.