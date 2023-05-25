Milwaukee's beer garden season kicks off at the lakefront

It's beer garden season in southeast Wisconsin. The sun is shining, the brews are flowing, and people are making their way to Milwaukee's lakefront.

"The outdoors, being outdoors, having a fine beer. Get some fresh air," said Anthony Miller, beer lover.

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina, which is located next door to the Milwaukee Yacht Club, opened for the 2023 season on Thursday, May 25. The opening includes live music, new food items, and the first 100 beers were on the house.

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

At Roundhouse, menu items this season include walking tacos – and $2 off if you bring your own pint glass.

In 2022, the Round house poured more than 2,000 beers. Staff hopes to top that number this year.

"I heard about it last year, and I didn’t get a chance to try it, so I made it a priority to come out here and try them," Miller said.

"We are open through the construction. You know, there is a couple things you can expect out of Wisconsin summer; that's the lake, cold beer and construction. So, while that's going on the beer will still be flowing in here," said Anna Bartolotta, Roundhouse Beer Garden manager.

Anna Bartolotta, Roundhouse Beer Garden manager

Following the season opener Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will look to expand operations as the season progresses. More information about Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina can be found at roundhousemke.com.

