Milwaukee’s authentic French Festival is back

Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of the traditional deep-fried food you can find this weekend at Bastille Days.

Get ready for a weekend of French food, fun and music as Bastille Days returns

Brian is in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park with a preview of what to expect during this year’s festivities.