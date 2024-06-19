Milwaukee's 2024 Juneteenth Day; unity and freedom celebrated

Unity and freedom spilled out on the streets of Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 19. Thousands attended the city's Juneteenth Day celebrations – and the heat was no match for what unfolded.

The feeling of community was embraced all the way down Martin Luther King Drive.

"Look at Milwaukee. We are really doing it," said Margaret Henningsen, founder of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration.

"I love to see all of the vendors, I love to see all of the people come out. No matter the nationality," said Teneen Rucker.

Thousands packed the streets for a parade and street celebration Wednesday – different backgrounds and different ages.

"I’ve seen a lot of people from my school. I’ve seen a lot of people from my family," said BJ Evans.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news the Civil War was over – and all the slaves were free. Wednesday was a day of unity – with good food and fellowship.

Northcott Neighborhood House organizers worked with law enforcement to help keep the event safe.

"Every now and then I’ll take a few steps. Then I’ll look forward and then I’ll look back. And there’s nothing but a sea of people," Henningsen said.

Henningsen helped found Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebrations in 1971. The city's celebration is one of the largest and longest-running in the country.

"What do you hope people in other communities take away from this day?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"What they take away is, they should be having the same type of festival. We should all be celebrating Juneteenth because it’s a significant day," Henningsen said.

People reflect on the past as they focus on equity and equality in the future.

"I’m want young people take away that people went before us to make a difference," said Estelle Cockfroft.

"We have to have mentorship, and we have to have connectivity to make that happen," Rucker said.

Local and state lawmakers took part in the celebration Wednesday. People are already looking forward to next year.