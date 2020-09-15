Milwaukee's 10th 'Doors Open' event to be offered virtually

Milwaukee's 10th annual Doors Open will take place virtually this year from Sept. 26 – Oct. 11.

A news release said Doors Open is a public celebration of Milwaukee’s architecture and neighborhoods. Officials hope visitors will take the opportunity to learn about the city from the comfort of their homes and on self-guided visits to Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

This year’s Doors Open will feature the following ways to explore Milwaukee:

Online Building Tours: 60+ Milwaukee buildings will be showcased through virtual content ranging from photos to videos to 360 virtual reality tours. Visitors will also be invited on virtual tours of Fund for Lake Michigan Water Passport sites and explore the relationship between Milwaukee’s water and the city’s industrial, commercial, civic, and residential development. CLICK HERE to view a list of participating sites.

Neighborhood Highlights: Doors Open will feature a downloadable neighborhood activity booklet designed by artist CK Ledesma. The booklet will feature activities pages for the whole family. To complement the booklet, Doors Open will highlight 16 Milwaukee neighborhoods with recommendations of places to visit there. We hope visitors will take the opportunity to explore Milwaukee's neighborhoods!

Virtual Programming

Advertisement

On September 26 at 12 pm, join Common Council President Cavalier Johnson on Facebook Live as we ring in the 10th annual Doors Open from the City Hall Bell Tower.

Virtual tour and live Q&A of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’ new home the Bradley Symphony Center, with MSO President & Executive Director Mark Niehaus on September 28 at 1 pm

Virtual tour and live Q&A for Historic Milwaukee members with actor and storyteller John McGivern on September 31

Live virtual program with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service featuring eight neighborhood stories on October 1 at 6 pm

Celebrating Central: A Brief History of Milwaukee Public Library's Downtown Library at Virtual on October 02 at 5:30 PM

Art activity with Artists Working in Education featuring the Silver City Neighborhood

In-depth virtual neighborhood tours of Clarke Square (Sept 26), Lindsay Heights (Oct 3), and Havenwoods (Oct 10) by Tank Think. Video tours will air via YouTube premier and be available to view anytime the premier.

Musical performances with Access Contemporary Music featuring Milwaukee City Hall and Wisconsin Black Historical Society. These performaces will be available to view anytime during Doors Open.

Visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org to participate.

