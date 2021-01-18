Milwaukeeans share in a day of service to honor Dr. King's legacy

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, people all across the Milwaukee area committed themselves to a day of service.

"We are celebrating the great legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," said Pastor Donell Allen Sr. of Bethany Church of God in Christ. "We have received over 24 pallets of food on the day, at 7 o’clock, and right now we’ve almost run out of everything."

Pastor Donell Allen Sr.

Honoring the legacy of Dr. King means following in his footsteps by serving others.

"To let you know that we care, and that we are here to help you," said the pastor.

From a church on Milwaukee's north side where people handed out hundreds of pounds of food -- to community groups rallying together to provide their essential services...

"Offering the community free COVID testing – we’re making sure that we do that," said Ericka Sinclair of Health Connections Inc.

It was a bit of help residents on Milwaukee's north side say is a welcomed sight.

"It makes me feel good, and lets me see that the Black community is coming out and that they’re doing something to help for the Black community besides crime and everything like that," said one person.

As the pandemic woes carry one, and household income is uncertain for many...

Ericka Sinclair

"We’re also them what do they need so that we as a community can come together, and community leaders, and make sure that the things that we are offering are services that people actually need," Sinclair said.

Being able to rely on your neighbors makes a difference.



