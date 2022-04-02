Milwaukee World Festival Inc. jobs; thousands of openings available

Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. want you! The "Big Gig" is looking to hire thousands of people for a wide range of positions.

"It’s our first job fair of the year. 2022 is going to be a great season. It kicks off in a little less than 50 days. We need workers, we need our seasonal team in place really quickly," said Sarah Smith Pancheri, chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., home to Summerfest, wants to hire 2,000 people to work during the festival season.

"You can talk to anyone in security, hospitality, admissions, food and beverage, I.T., we’ve got people to help the IT functions here," Smith Pancheri said.

For privacy reasons, FOX6 News could not go inside the hiring event, but there were on-the-spot job offers.

"I’m excited to be back this year. I’m glad they’re bringing it back," said Mario Glover.

Glover enjoys working security at different festivals, and said the joy does not just come from the pay.

"Just the atmosphere of people and seeing all the crowds of how many come from out of state," Glover said.

There are concerts, cultural festivals, special events and more. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. is stressing flexible scheduling for those hired.

"It’s a great job. You listen to music, you’re outside, you get to celebrate what's really great about a Milwaukee summer," Smith Pancheri said.

If you missed the hiring event on Saturday, you can learn more about what's being offered by visiting the Summerfest jobs site.

