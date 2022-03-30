Milwaukee women's resource center vandals caught on video

New video shows two people tossing furniture and throwing computers at a Milwaukee women's resource center on Thursday, March 24.

The Convergence Resource Center said of the culprits is a former employee who allegedly used an ice pick to break in.

"It’s like a little kid having a tantrum, just throwing stuff," said Debbie Lassiter, the center's executive director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lassiter said the former employee threatened to kill her. She and another woman hid as the tandem trashed the place. Shortly after the two caused damage and left, police officers arrived with guns drawn.

"We watched it while it was happening. For me, it’s not difficult to watch because it is just things. It’s stuff that can be replaced," Lassiter said.

Vandals at Convergence Resource Center

The broken items have been replaced, and after learning what happened, volunteers helped clean up the mess.

"When you need this city, the city comes out. And Milwaukee showed up for us. They were here," said Lassiter.

Police respond to vandalism at Convergence Resource Center

Lassiter said, despite the recent drama, the center has remained focused on helping victims of sex trafficking.

Police have identified the woman involved, but not the man. FOX6 News is not naming the woman because charges have not been filed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"You can’t walk into an agency that is helping people, right next store to a day care, and do things like this and there not be repercussions. There has to be," said Lassiter.

Milwaukee police continue to look for both people who caused the damage.