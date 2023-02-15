Milwaukee woman's art; she turned trauma into celebrated career

Step inside Rosemary Ollison's Milwaukee home and her art is everywhere. Her drawings and poetry cover the walls. The counters are color-coordinated chaos. Everything has a home and purpose.

"I have to have it like this in order to create," Ollison said.

Ollison creates large and mesmerizing art from a small seat and sewing machine next to her bed.

"I describe myself, not as an artist, but as a creative person that creates everything," Ollison said in late 2022.

Ollison grew up on a plantation in Arkansas. She moved to Milwaukee as a teenager – and she began making art while healing from an abusive relationship.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I was married for seven years and never cooked a meal. I don’t know how to drive. I don’t know how to do nothing," Ollison said. "That’s what I was looking for. This person who was inside me. I was like, 'God, who do you see?' The art -- that’s how I see who I am."

Rosemary Ollison

Faith is the foundation of Ollison's life and work.

"It’s a constant relationship with God. It’s constant," Ollison said.

Ollison's work was recently featured in an exhibited at the Portrait Society Art Gallery with her friend and fellow artist Della Wells.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It’s unbelievable that she can think this conceptually and this monumentally," said Debra Brehmer, Portrait Society Gallery owner.

Debra Brehmer, Portrait Society Gallery owner

Ollison hopes people have a feeling when they see her work.

"For you to see yourself in some of my work. If it’s just one person I’ve accomplished what I desire," Ollison said.