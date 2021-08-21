Milwaukee woman takes command of warship

article

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, a Milwaukee native, made history Thursday when she was confirmed as the first female commanding officer of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

In a ceremony on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, Capt. Bauernschmidt became the first woman to lead the crew of one of the Navy’s 11 warships.

She previously served as the Abraham Lincoln's executive chief from 2016-2019, according to her Linkedin profile.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled," said Bauernschmidt in a news release in late 2020 when the announcement was made.

FOX6 News first introduced viewers to Bauernschmidt in February 2018 after we were granted exclusive access to visit the USS Abraham Lincoln -- and share stories from the warship.

Bauernschmidt graduated from the United States Naval Academy in May 1994, the first graduating class in which women were allowed to serve aboard combatant ships and aircraft. She was designated as a Naval Aviator in 1996 and served with several helicopter squadrons throughout her career. She has previously commanded the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 and amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD-22).

