A Milwaukee woman, 38, was stabbed Monday evening, March 7 in a domestic incident near 16th and Walnut.

Police said the woman suffered a stab wound to her back and lacerations to her ear and hand.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

A man was arrested and is expected to face charges.