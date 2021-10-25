Milwaukee woman shot while driving near 19th and Courtland

A Milwaukee woman, 36, was shot while driving near 19th Place and Courtland Monday afternoon, Oct. 25.

Police said around 2 p.m., shots were fired and the woman was struck while she was in a vehicle in the area.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.