Milwaukee woman shot while driving near 19th and Courtland
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 36, was shot while driving near 19th Place and Courtland Monday afternoon, Oct. 25.
Police said around 2 p.m., shots were fired and the woman was struck while she was in a vehicle in the area.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.