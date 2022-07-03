Milwaukee woman shot, fight between groups near Clybourn and Layton

article

A Milwaukee woman, 43, who police said was an innocent bystander, was shot Sunday night, July 3 near Clybourn and Layton Boulevard during a fight between two groups of men.

Police said the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, and she is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.