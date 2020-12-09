Milwaukee woman sentenced to 4 years probation in death of son

article

A Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to felony neglect of a child was sentenced on Nov. 25 to four years probation.

Iraida Pizarro-Osorio was charged with the crime in September 2019 after the medical examiner determined her 16-year-old son died from severe malnutrition.

According to the criminal complaint, Pizarro-Osorio brought her son to the Sixteenth Street Health Center on Sept. 4, 2019. He was "unresponsive, had a faint pulse, and appeared extremely emaciated," the complaint says. Despite efforts by clinic personnel and Milwaukee first responders, the child died at the health center. The complaint indicates the 16-year-old weighed just 42 pounds at the time of death.

In court on Nov. 25, the judge initially sentenced Pizarro-Osorio to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. The judge then stayed the sentence -- and placed Pizarro-Osorio on probation for four years.