West Allis woman punched officer, assaulted roommate: complaint

Alicial Spruce, 65, of West Allis is charged with battery to law enforcement and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse-threat) after prosecutors say she punched a police officer and assaulted her roommate.

It happened Aug. 7 near 63rd and Main in Milwaukee.

A criminal complaint says the roommate told investigators Spruce started yelling and pulling things out of the fridge. The roommate said she tried to calm Spruce down, and Spruce pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor. The roommate said she went back to her room, and Spruce then pushed her again, causing her to fall down a step into her room, her body hitting a mobile air conditioning unit.

Prosecutors say Spruce later grabbed her roommate's face from behind, causing a cut to the roommate's lip. She's also accused of putting a pillow over the roommate's face before leaving the home.

When police arrived to investigate the battery complaint, prosecutors say they could hear Spruce yelling inside the home, but she refused to come out. Two officers went in using the roommate's social worker's keys. They found Spruce in her room, and as they tried to detain her, prosecutors say she punched an officer in the chin. She was wearing a ring, which caused a cut to the officer's face.

Spruce appeared in court Wednesday, Aug. 9, where a competency examination was ordered. She was remanded into custody, with a doctor's report ordered to be returned by the end of the month.