Milwaukee woman missing; last seen March 17, headed to Fond du Lac

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 53-year-old woman, Hazel Haynes.

Haynes left Milwaukee around 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. She was headed fro her home in Fond du Lac – but has not been seen since.

According to family, Haynes was driving a navy blue, four-door Kia Cadenza. She was wearing a white sweater, dark blue jeans, and her hair is short, dreaded with burnt orange coloring.

If you have any information that could help locate Haynes, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police.