Milwaukee woman discusses double lung transplant after COVID-19

Milwaukee resident Carmen Lerma underwent a double lung transplant last week. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, FOX6 News heard from the COVID-19 survivor who says her recovery is going fantastic.

Lerma, known for her work helping the community with UMOS in Milwaukee, has been hospitalized since July due to COVID-19 complications.

"It's been very busy," Lerma said. "They took the little tube I had down my nose today out. The last little tube on my stomach out. Now it's a healing process. Now it's more of move forward and through the healing of it all."

So far, the community has raised more than $30,000 for her current and future medical expenses.

Efforts to help Lerma on her road to recovery continue online.

