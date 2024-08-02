Critically missing Milwaukee woman last seen Thursday morning

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 67-year-old woman Joann Linzmaier.

Linzmaier was last seen near 75th and Glendale around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Police described Linzmaier as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 270 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Green Bay Packers jacket, blue jeans and blue Skechers shoes.

Anyone with any information on Linzmaier's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.