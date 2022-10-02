Milwaukee woman with autism missing, needs medication

article

Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman.

Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair. Family members say she is autistic – and needs medication.

If you have information that could help locate Ammerman, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.