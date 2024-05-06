Milwaukee woman accused of OWI with child in vehicle

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense, with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A news release says a trooper stopped a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 6 for expired registration. Before approaching the vehicle, the trooper saw the driver and passenger switching seats," the release says.

Upon first approach to the vehicle, the trooper spotted signs of impairment and, after conducting standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense with a Passenger Under 16.

The driver was taken to a hospital to obtain a legal blood draw before being transported to the jail, where she was booked without incident.

Citations were issued for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense with a passenger under 16, Operating After Revocation - Criminal, Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device, Resisting/Obstructing, violation of child safety restraint, non-registration of a vehicle, an obstructed license plate cover, and operating without carrying a license.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.