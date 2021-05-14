Milwaukee woman, 57, critically missing

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help finding critically missing 57-year-old Stephanie Gatewood.

Gatewood was last seen near 8th and Atkinson around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Gatewood is described as 5'6" tall, 125 pounds, Black and was last seen wearing a shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. and the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

