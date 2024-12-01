Milwaukee winter parking rules begin Dec. 1; what to know

The Brief Winter parking rules are in effect in the City of Milwaukee as of Sunday, Dec. 1. There is no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday unless a vehicle has an overnight parking permit or temporary night parking permission.



There is no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday unless a vehicle has an overnight parking permit or temporary night parking permission.

Some drivers said it means a lot more driving in circles for them to find parking.

"I usually just drive around until I find a spot that’s free," said David Groectke of Waukesha. "And then I’m fine walking from there."

Others say there is a lack of parking and the cost is too much.

"Some places are just ridiculous, like $40 for parking," New Berlin resident Charlie Johnson said.

Fines could cost up to $35. During a Snow Emergency, you could be fined up to $150.

"If there were more affordable parking options around here that weren’t just street parking, it would definitely be easier to handle," Milwaukee resident Eddie Fulton said.

The Department of Public Works noted that if you don’t move your car, you could be towed.

"The reason parking is limited is because these are more narrow streets and as you can see, with the size of the plow we have here, it makes snow and ice removal difficult on both sides of the street," Parking Enforcement Supervisor Eldricht Hill said. "We will not be able to plow at all, and unfortunately, all the residents on that block suffer."

Any time a Snow Emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and alternate side park City wide between the hours of 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. where parking is allowed.

The parking rules are in effect until March 1.

For more information on these parking regulations and a map of the streets, visit the city’s website.