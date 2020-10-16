Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market returns to Domes beginning Nov. 7

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market will be returning to the Mitchell Park Domes for its 12th season starting on Saturday, Nov. 7.

A Facebook post on Friday, Oct. 16 said the market's organizers have been working with the Domes and Milwaukee County to make sure visitors will have "a safe and healthy market space."

