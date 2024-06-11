Milwaukee winning Powerball ticket sold worth $150,000

article

A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee for the Saturday, June 8 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (8-38-52-54-64) plus the Powerball (15). The ticket included a $1 Power Play option, which turned a $50,000 win into a $150,000 win because of the 3X Power Play multiplier.

Players have 180 days from the draw dates to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.