Milwaukee winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold

The Brief A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Spirits 76 LLC in Milwaukee. The ticket matched four of five numbers (7-10-21-33-59) and the Powerball number (20). The person, or people, have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.



Someone in Milwaukee just became $50,000 richer.

The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Spirits 76 LLC on 76th St. in Milwaukee for the Wednesday, Sept. 4 drawing.

The ticket matched four of five numbers (7-10-21-33-59) and the Powerball number (20).

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 for an estimated jackpot of $112 million.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% ‘Retailer Program Performance Winning Ticket Incentive’ up to $100,000.

How to claim the winnings

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

Mega Millions

While the Powerball jackpot continues to grow steadily, much of the nation is eagerly looking forward to the next Mega Millions drawing.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, Sept. 6 drawing is $740 million, the seventh largest in the game's history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350.