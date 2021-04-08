Milwaukee weighs options for $405M in federal relief funds

How should Milwaukee spend its federal COVID-19 relief dollars? The American Rescue Plan Act will send the Cream City $405 million.

The city plans to hire a consultant to hear from people across Milwaukee. Mayor Tom Barrett proposes using the funding for affordable housing and water and bridge infrastructure, as well as to help businesses and expand the streetcar.

The city is still waiting on guidelines from the federal government on how the money can be sent. The $405 million bundle will come in two batches. The first batch must be sent by the middle of May, the second next year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Common Council Finance Committee on Thursday, April 8 questioned the administration on priorities for the money, such as fighting lead paint in homes.

"It’s pretty clear if our goal is to have less children test positive for lead, we should be going into every ZIP code where the instances are high and remediating every household before children test positive in those houses," Milwaukee Alderman Nik Novac said.

Advertisement

"We don’t know what the guidelines are going to say. Hopefully, they are written in a way that they are broad enough that we can use them for lead paint, and that would be one of our focuses," said Dennis Yaccarino, Milwaukee budget director.

First, the city plans to use the money to cover lost revenue from 2020; at Thursday's meeting, it was estimated to be in the range of $30 million to $40 million.

That still leaves $365 million for other projects. The Common Council will vote next week to create a dashboard so residents can track how the city spends the money.