Milwaukee wedding party shooting injured 2, arrest warrant issued

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The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a shooting occurred during a wedding reception on Saturday, June 20. A victim claimed the altercation stemmed from her telling a groomsman to use a plate to eat. An arrest warrant has been issued for Thomas Williams.



A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of wounding two people in a shooting during a wedding reception on Saturday, June 20.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas Williams on June 25. Prosecutors charged him with two counts of first degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping.

Wedding reception shooting

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene near 56th and Fond du Lac on June 20 during a wedding reception where a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old were found suffering gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital. FOX6 News saw police entering Aria Business Center where witnesses told us the wedding occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the victims told police she was in the kitchen area when she saw a groomsman, later identified as Williams, eating meatballs with his hands. She told him to use a plate, and said Williams then punched her. Her brother-in-law intervened and got into a fight with Williams before she heard a gunshot.

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The court filing says the other victim told police he hit the groomsman because he saw him hit his sister-in-law in the face. He said he heard a gunshot during the fight and felt pain in the back of his neck.

The bride told Milwaukee police she also witnessed the fight and shooting, and saw a man leaving. She also got into a fight with him while preventing him from getting into his car. The bride was able to recover Williams' key fob, which she gave to police. He then ran on foot.

Accused on the run

What we don't know:

It's unclear how seriously the victims were hurt.

Again, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Williams.