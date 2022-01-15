Milwaukee Wave gets first win of the season

The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave took on the newest team in the Major Arena Soccer League, the Chihuahua Savage from Mexico, Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and were able to get their first win in 675 days.

"The way things have been going this season, it feels really good," said Head Coach Giuiano Oliviero. "I'm extremely happy and proud for all the players, they've been working so hard to get this first win."

The Wave were able to find offense from their defensive solidity as they found the back of the net on several counter-attack chances. Gordy Gurson was able to poke in the first goal of the match after Javier Steinwascher did the dirty work to ensure Gurson had an opportunity to finish off a perfect offensive sequence for the Wave.



Second-half goals from Milwaukee's Derek Huffman, Ian Bennett and Gordy Gurson were perfectly placed into the Savage goal to limit any potential for a comeback from the team from Mexico.

"We are going to carry this momentum into Dallas and keep climbing back into the conversation," added Oliviero. Sunday is going to be big."

The Wave take on the Dallas Sidekicks, Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

