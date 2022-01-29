Milwaukee Wave fends off Chihuahua in Mexico

A high-scoring close game led to a road win for the Milwaukee Wave Friday night at Corner Sport Arena. Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 10, Chihuahua Savage 8.



"Happy to have our first road win of the season under our belt," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We stayed the course, stuck with it and got through it. It was a great team win. I’m really proud of our guys."



Wave forward #26 Ian Bennett had a total of 5 goals on the night. One in each quarter, including two goals in the fourth. That puts him at a league-leading 23 goals and 28 points.



Additional Wave goals came from Javier Steinwascher (2), Marcio Leite (s/o), Derek Huffman and Gordy Gurson.



"We accomplished our goal of winning game one," added Oliviero. "Now we regroup, reset and go for two in a row tomorrow. We’ll be ready for it."



First kick for game two is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Milwaukee Time) from Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua City, Mexico.



The Milwaukee Wave return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Sunday, February 6 at 1:05 p.m. to take on the St. Louis Ambush.



Tickets are available at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box office prior to the game.

