Milwaukee warming shelters open; preparation for influx of people

The Brief Many emergency warming shelters opened their doors on Monday, Nov. 25 across Milwaukee. Warming shelters will stay open through March, with hours typically from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Anyone that needs shelter or help is encouraged to call 211.



As it gets colder, shelters in Milwaukee are preparing for an influx of people.

Emergency warming shelters opened their doors Monday, Nov. 25. It's the calm before the cold.

"You’ll see them start to line up because it is first come first serve," said Repairers of the Breach Executive Director James West. "We have to remove the chairs, put sleeping bags down."

Workers at Repairers of the Breach are getting ready for extended hours, starting Monday. The shelter is one of just four emergency warming centers open throughout winter.

West has seen an influx of younger people, ages 18-25, with no place to stay. That, plus what he saw in the summer, makes him worried for December and the truly frigid months.

"The encampments for sure are a sign, not to mention our programs and services – all numbers have been up," West said.

Just down the street, Guest House of Milwaukee is also helping more people, since the state cleared two county park-and-ride lots.

"Probably will be a little light the first night, but by the end of the week we will be full every night until the end of March," CEO Stephen Bauer said.

He said Guest House of Milwaukee opened its emergency warming shelter on Monday too. Staff will also seek to work with guests to help get them off the street for longer than a night.

"What are we doing for bedding, how do we approaching different rules and regulations for inside the warming shelter – but first and foremost how do we make sure people coming into the warming shelter are getting connected with the services," Bauer said.

Warming shelters will stay open through March, with hours typically from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Anyone that needs shelter or help is encouraged to call 211.