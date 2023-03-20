Milwaukee Walnut Street 'traffic calming' among 50 projects in 2023

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works kicked off the 2023 construction season in Milwaukee Monday, March 20, discussing a plan to replace Milwaukee's Walnut Street from N. 12th Street to N. 20th Street.

The DPW said it's one of 50 "traffic calming" projects set for 2023 in Milwaukee.

According to the DPW, this particular stretch of Walnut has a crash rate that is "greater than the statewide average on similar roadway types." The DPW noted two pedestrian crashes in the last five years. The DPW says more than 13,000 vehicles travel the stretch every day. The speed limit is 30 mph.

The project involves removing and replacing deteriorated pavement, curbs and gutters, driveway approaches and sidewalks, where necessary, along the .6-mile stretch of Walnut.

Additionally, pedestrian curb ramps will be built for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Crews will also replace drainage structures, such as storm sewer inlets and lateral pipes.

The traffic signals at 20th Street, 17th Street and 12th Street will also be upgraded, along with the streetlights.

DPW officials said enhancements to pedestrian and bike accommodations, traffic calming measures and stormwater management facilities are being considered.