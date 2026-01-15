article

One of two Milwaukee brothers charged with stealing an estimated $11,000 from Walgreens learned his sentence on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Court records show 23-year-old Zyren Stewart was sentenced to six months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center and three years' probation.

Stewart pleaded guilty to felony theft and a misdemeanor gun charge in October. Two misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Zyren Stewart's brother, 30-year-old Xavier Stewart, is scheduled to appear in court for a plea and sentencing hearing next month. He's charged with four felonies, including theft, and one misdemeanor.

It happened at the Walgreens near 76th and Mill last March. Prosecutors said Zyren Stewart reported he was closing the store when an unknown man walked up behind him, pointed a gun at the back of his head and demanded to be taken to the safe.

Zyren Stewart gave police a vague description of the suspect, according to a criminal complaint. He estimated the suspect put $7,500 in a bag.

Through surveillance videos, court filings said police were able to link a vehicle to his Xavier Stewart, Zyren's older brother, who was out on extended supervision for a previous conviction.

Walgreens management told detectives Zyren Stewart's behavior inside the store was unusual, and that he kept out large amounts of money against store policy, according to the complaint. He later admitted it was his idea to steal the money, and that he gave his brother the code to hide in the bathroom.

Prosecutors said an estimated $11,000 was stolen. Police also found weapons linked to each of the men.