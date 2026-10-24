The Brief Two Milwaukee brothers were charged with stealing $11,000 from Walgreens. It happened at the store near 76th and Mill last March. The second of the two brothers, Xavier Stewart, was been sentenced.



The second of two Milwaukee brothers charged with stealing an estimated $11,000 from Walgreens has been sentenced.

Brothers sentenced

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Xavier Stewart with four felonies, including theft, and a misdemeanor in 2025. Court records show the 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to three gun-related felonies, and the other charges were dismissed on Oct. 9.

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Milwaukee County Judge Susan Roth sentenced Stewart to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision. He's due back in court for a restitution hearing in December.

Stewart's brother, Zyren Stewart, was sentenced to six months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center and three years' probation in January. He had pleaded guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal.

Zyren Stewart, Xavier Stewart

Walgreens theft

The backstory:

The theft happened at Walgreens near 76th and Mill in March 2025. Prosecutors said Zyren Stewart reported he was closing the store when an unknown man walked up behind him, pointed a gun at the back of his head and demanded to be taken to the safe.

Zyren Stewart gave police a vague description of the suspect, according to a criminal complaint. He estimated the suspect put $7,500 in a bag.

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Dig deeper:

Through surveillance videos, court filings said police were able to link a vehicle to his Xavier Stewart, Zyren's older brother, who was out on extended supervision for a previous conviction.

Walgreens management told detectives Zyren Stewart's behavior inside the store was unusual, and that he kept out large amounts of money against store policy, according to the complaint. He later admitted it was his idea to steal the money, and that he gave his brother the code to hide in the bathroom.

Prosecutors said an estimated $11,000 was stolen. Police also found weapons linked to each of the men.