Milwaukee voters with disabilities; city effort promotes registration

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, Independence First, and others joined forces on Monday, Sept. 12 to celebrate National Disability Voting Rights Week. The nonpartisan effort has the goal of increasing the electoral participation of people with disabilities.

Mayor Johnson appeared at Independence First to promote registration of voters with disabilities and highlight the ways in which voting remains as accessible as possible for residents in Milwaukee.

Disability voting rights advocates were expected to speak to the importance of ballot return assistance and the right to vote privately and independently, two issues that have been at the forefront of election administration in Wisconsin in 2022. The Milwaukee Election Commission will also provide a demonstration of the accessible voting equipment that is available at every early voting site and Election Day polling place.

A news release says in Wisconsin, there are more than 340,000 people with disabilities who are eligible to vote.

