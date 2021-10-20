Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee VA offering flu shot clinic Oct. 23, no appointments required

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Veterans can receive flu shots during a walk-in clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center – located at 5000 W. National Avenue. 

Shots will be given from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Yellow Clinic, located on the first floor of the hospital near the "C" bank of elevators.

No appointments are required.

Veterans should use the East Entrance to the hospital and follow the signs to the clinic. They should bring their Veteran ID card and wear a mask as well as a short-sleeved shirt.

Organizers stress that the shots are for veterans only, not spouses, family, and caregivers.

Veterans who have already received an influenza vaccination outside VA should contact their clinic to keep their health records up to date.

In addition, veterans can get flu shots during normal business hours in the ZIHP clinic at the Milwaukee VA, though appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 414-382-2000, ext. 49069.

No COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters will be given during this event. Those are available by appointment only through the ZIHP clinic.

