Milwaukee VA increases hiring for COVID-19 response

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center announced on Thursday, Nov. 12 it has hired 757 employees to care for veterans and non-veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29. This includes nurses, screeners, patient escorts, and other positions.

Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee VA hired a total of 75 nurses during this time, 29 above normal staffing levels to handle the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, 10 employees from the medical center deployed through the Disaster Emergency Management Personnel System to provide care throughout the United States under VA’s Fourth Mission. Five of those were nurses who deployed to the Union Grove State Veterans Home.

The Milwaukee VA continues to hire and has several positions open for advanced medical support assistants, registered nurses, physicians, health technicians, psychologists, social workers and police officers. Those jobs and others can be found at USAJobs.com.