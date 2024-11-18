Milwaukee to unveil winter warming plan to support homeless community
MILWAUKEE - As temperatures drop, the Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness (MCHH) is taking steps to support the homeless community by opening winter warming sites and publishing a winter plan.
Beginning on or after Nov. 25, designated warming sites across Milwaukee will open their doors.
Warming site locations:
- Guest House of Milwaukee – 1216 N 13th Street Milwaukee, WI 53205
- Unity Lutheran Church – 1025 E Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
- St Ben’s- 930 W State Street Milwaukee, WI 53233
- Repairer’s of the Breach- 1335 W Vliet Street Milwaukee, WI 53205
Operating Hours: Sites will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily with general walk-in hours beginning at 8 p.m. From 7-8 p.m., placement will be prioritized for individuals verified to be sleeping outdoors by Street Outreach Professionals. This ensures that this life-saving resource meets the most vulnerable needs while still being accessible to other overnight needs in the community.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Additional Support Services: Trained staff will be on-site to provide a therapeutic and safe environment. A network of volunteers will also be available to make referrals to community-based resources through Impact Connect.