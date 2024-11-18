Milwaukee to unveil winter warming plan to support homeless community

The Brief The Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness is taking steps to support the homeless community by opening winter warming sites. Sites will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily with general walk-in hours beginning at 8 p.m. Beginning on or after Nov. 25, designated warming sites across Milwaukee will open their doors.



As temperatures drop, the Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness (MCHH) is taking steps to support the homeless community by opening winter warming sites and publishing a winter plan.

Beginning on or after Nov. 25, designated warming sites across Milwaukee will open their doors.

Warming site locations:

Guest House of Milwaukee – 1216 N 13th Street Milwaukee, WI 53205

Unity Lutheran Church – 1025 E Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

St Ben’s- 930 W State Street Milwaukee, WI 53233

Repairer’s of the Breach- 1335 W Vliet Street Milwaukee, WI 53205

Operating Hours: Sites will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily with general walk-in hours beginning at 8 p.m. From 7-8 p.m., placement will be prioritized for individuals verified to be sleeping outdoors by Street Outreach Professionals. This ensures that this life-saving resource meets the most vulnerable needs while still being accessible to other overnight needs in the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additional Support Services: Trained staff will be on-site to provide a therapeutic and safe environment. A network of volunteers will also be available to make referrals to community-based resources through Impact Connect.