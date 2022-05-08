Milwaukee triple shooting, shots fired from vehicle

Three people were hurt when shots were fired from one vehicle toward another near 40th and Glendale in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, May 8.

Police said shortly before 3 p.m., the victims, two women, ages 42 and 21, and a boy, age 17, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.