Milwaukee transgender woman killed; Davion Steed bound over for trial

article

The Brief Davion Steed has been bound over for trial in the death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Steed is accused of shooting Amyri Dior near 95th and Brown Deer on Feb. 21. Steed is scheduled for his arraignment on April 1.



A 22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in connection with the death of a transgender woman appeared in court on Friday, March 21 and was bound over for trial. The judge overseeing the case against Davion Steed found there was probable cause in the case to proceed.

Case details

What we know:

Steed faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Amyri Dior near 95th and Brown Deer Road on Feb. 21.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 95th and Brown Deer around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 for a shooting complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim, Dior, was alive -- and an officer was able to ask who did this. After asking multiple times, Dior said, "Davion." The officer was not able to obtain any other information before Dior stopped breathing and became pulseless. Milwaukee firefighters provided medical attention but Dior was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Amyri Dior

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and determined Dior suffered three gunshot wounds which caused her death.

At the residence, a Milwaukee police detective recovered three cartridge casings and one brass bullet fragment. A phone was also recovered from Dior's bedroom.

Facebook conversation

What we know:

Investigators reviewed information downloaded from Dior's phone. In that downloaded information, a detective located a Facebook conversation with a person with the Facebook name "Glockboy Davi." The criminal complaint says the conversation started on Jan. 5 and continued until Feb. 20. The

conversation showed that (Dior) was threatening to expose 'Glockboy Davi' as having had sexual relations with transgender individuals. In the conversation, (Dior) was demanding money from 'Glockboy Davi' in order to not post conversations and photographs on social media," the complaint says. On Feb. 20, the last conversation, (Dior) "is demanding $200 and that 'Glockboy Davi' informs (Dior) that he is trying to get it," the complaint says. 'Glockboy Davi" also provided his phone number.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A records check revealed that Marquette Campus Police arrested Steed on Jan. 29. Investigators compared a booking photo for Steed with the profile photos of "Glockboy Davi" on Facebook. Detectives concluded that Davion Steed is the person with the Facebook profile "Glockboy Davi," the complaint says. Steed faces multiple charges related to the Marquette arrest including endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Investigators interview Steed

What we know:

Investigators interviewed Steed on March 9. When a detective asked Steed about how he knew Dior, "Steed said the person is 'Amari' but he was unsure if this was the person's real name," the complaint says. Sometime around Valentine's Day, Steed told investigators he decided to meet with "Amari." Steed said that is when Dior told Steed "I got something to tell you. I'm a tranny," the complaint says. Steed said that "Amari then told him that if he did not send $700 to $1,000, he would post saying you did something to me," the complaint says. Steed said he thinks he paid "Amari" via Apple Pay.

Davion Steed

On March 1, a detective reviewed phone records for the Steed's phone. It showed "there was activity on the phone prior to the time of the shooting," the complaint says. A "phone call was placed...at 12:44 a.m., shortly after the shooting, and this call went to voicemail. The complaint says there was one more outgoing call at 12:53 a.m. The detective noted "during this time, the phone remained in a similar geographic location," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On March 10, Milwaukee police detectives interviewed Steed again. Steed confirmed that "Glockboy Davi" is his Facebook account. The complaint says "messages shown to Steed detailed a conversation from February 11, 2025, in which 'Amyri Dior' was extorting Steed over Steed having contacted...a transgender woman." Steed was asked when was the last time he spoke with Dior, he indicated "it was on February 18 or 20 when (Dior) asked for an additional $200," the complaint says.

Events leading to Steed's arrest (second time)

What we know:

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, Milwaukee police said officers spotted a wanted person in a vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over. That started a chase that ended only when the car crashed near 60th and Hampton on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Davion Steed

A 23-year-old was arrested about a block away from the crash scene. A 22-year-old man, Steed, was taken into custody at the scene.

What they're saying:

"When you combine that with the allegations that we see here in the misdemeanor facts, it even more explicitly outlines the incredible threat to the community," said Karine O'Bryne, prosecuting attorney.

"He’s 22. He doesn’t have any criminal background that I am aware of," said Nathan Opland-Dobs, defense attorney.

What's next:

Steed is due back in court on April 1 to enter a plea to the charge.