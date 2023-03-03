Settlement after girl left in Milwaukee tow lot

We want to correct a story that we ran last night in our newscast.

The city of Milwaukee has reached a proposed settlement for a case that happened in 2018.

You may remember that a woman was arrested for OWI on the city's south side.

Before the van was towed, a baby and adult passenger were taken out of the vehicle – but nobody saw the 4-year-old sleeping in the back.

The child was found roughly eight hours later.

As part of the city's $50,000 settlement, $20,000 will go to lawyers.

Last night, we wrongly identified who would receive the remaining $30,000. That money will be put into an annuity for the child involved in this case and will be held there until she turns 18.