Milwaukee tourism flourishes thanks to Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup has brought people from all over to southeastern Wisconsin including the Milwaukee area. And that's good news for the city's tourism.

This truly, for the state of Wisconsin, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As golf fans from across the world roll into Kohler for the Ryder Cup -- many are finding accommodations in Milwaukee.

The city expected to see about $70 million in economic impact.

"To have a little money circulating back into our city after so many of our businesses were hurt is really just refreshing and exciting to see."

The Ryder Cup has a full capacity crowd -- and that's not the only place full. Visit Milwaukee director Melissa Werner says most hotels are fully booked in Milwaukee.

"With the hotels being full, you look at approximately 17,000 hotel rooms in the Milwaukee County area, you kind of do the math that that’s probably how many we’re getting each day."

Melissa Werner

Werner says Milwaukee has showcased itself as a sports town the last year. Golf spectators -- taking advantage of the city's nightlife.

"You’ll see a lot of people in our restaurants for dinner reservations and then beyond enjoying our bars and enjoying all the scenes and people also extending their trips here."

