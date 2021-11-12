Milwaukee Tool partners with charter school

A Milwaukee charter school aiming to address a significant gap in minority achievement in sciences is now providing even more exposure to students thanks to a partnership with Milwaukee Tool.

It comes at a time where interest in the school is booming as there’s been a waitlist for about three years.

Getting the tools they need for future success at Milwaukee Academy of Science (MAS), hands-on projects are created in a new space.

"It’s been a big help in our learning process," said 8th grader Prince Edwards.

The recent third-floor expansion at MAS includes eight new classrooms for middle and high school students, eight staff offices and three multi-purpose steam labs outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment provided by Milwaukee Tool.

"That’s our biggest goal for the STEM lab was just giving experience for the children to understand that these opportunities are out there some exposure to the trades with that means for them," said Jeff Searl of Milwaukee Tool.

Preparing kids for the need for a skilled labor force.

"We’ve seen the trades really explode during the pandemic as far as the need for the materials the expertise and knowledge so with that I think this is a great way to build that foundation for the young children," said Searl.

The new addition also provides educational opportunities, to a growing number of students.

‘So we’re excited we’re going to be able to serve an additional 250 scholars that’s high-quality educational seats for young people who might not otherwise have that opportunity," said Anthony McHenry, CEO of Milwaukee Academy of Science.

"It’s a good way to expand everybody’s horizons on their career paths really," said Albert Harrell, a junior at MAS.

As MAS continues to see steady growth with more than 1,000 students still on a waitlist.

The school is still accepting applications and beginning in January, students can apply for the next school year.