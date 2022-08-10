Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend

article

Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend.

The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new, innovative Hand Tools for the Electrical, Power Utility, Plumbing, and Mechanical trades; among the first solutions to be made here will be cutting pliers and screwdrivers. The company has invested $55 million to build and equip this facility with advanced technology and equipment, according to a press release.

"This state-of-the-art facility, and the people who work here, will play a critical role in delivering the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry," said Tim Albrecht, President of Hand Tools, Storage & PPE for Milwaukee Tool. "Wisconsin has been our company’s home for nearly 100 years – we’re thrilled to continue our growth here where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country."

Milwaukee Tool’s facility is the first development in the City of West Bend’s newest 216-acre industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center.

Milwaukee Tool’s West Bend facility is providing 150 new jobs. Roles range from engineers and operators to quality technicians, service technicians, and material handlers. Interested applicants can apply at www.milwaukeetool.jobs.