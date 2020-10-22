Milwaukee to issue citations to businesses not in compliance

Milwaukee leaders are re-evaluating the city's coronavirus re-opening plan as cases and hospitalization are on the rise.

The city has been in Phase 4 of its re-opening plan since July.

But setbacks with cases and positivity rates have leaders rethinking it.

"The problem is getting more severe here," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

It looked like a city on the right path, but now, seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee is facing setbacks.

The city's trends mimicking the rest of the state. There are close to 2300 people being tested daily at Milwaukee's three testing sites.

Positivity rates are on the rise — currently at 11% — more than twice what it was a month ago.

Hospitalizations in the county are at the highest level in the pandemic with more than 250 coronavirus patients getting care.

"Despite all of our COVID fatigue, we must remain vigilant. We will get through COVID," Dr. Ben Weston said.

Milwaukee Health Department placard denoting an approved COVID-19 safety plan for bars and restaurants

Leaders are now taking a closer look at an order to re-open.

The city is currently in Phase 4.1 of its Moving Milwaukee Forward order — which allows bars and restaurants to follow an approved safety plan.

But Mayor Barrett says not everyone has been following the rules.

"With the serious situation that we're in, it's appropriate to get more serious about the enforcement," the mayor said.

The mayor says warnings will no longer be issued for those in violation, instead, they'll be ticketed.

"If you are not in compliance, if it's complaint-driven or not, a citation will be issued," Barrett said.

A city halted in moving forward —as the third wave of COVID floods the state.

"We're very, very concerned," Barrett said.

A decision on the city's COVID plan will be announced in the coming days with more specifics as to the changes we could see.