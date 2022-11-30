Milwaukee Theater District launched; uniting city's live entertainment

Nine performing arts and live entertainment organizations, along with other supportive entities, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District (MTD).

A news release says the district is designed to empower and unite Milwaukee’s already impactful live entertainment scene as it assists in placing our city in the regional and national spotlight.

Officials say with 15,000 theater seats, the Milwaukee Theater District ranks No. 1 in the United States for the highest number of theater seats per capita. With a combined 2,100 annual performances attracting 2 million attendees each year, the Milwaukee Theater District is a core part of Milwaukee's larger entertainment industry, which generates an estimated $400 million in visitor spending annually, according to Tourism Economics. As part of that impact, Milwaukee Theater District venues employ more 1,000 persons and even more volunteers, the release says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Theater District venues include:

Milwaukee Theater District performance groups include:

Milwaukee Theater District is also supported by:

This is a developing story.