Milwaukee teens shot, killed in separate incidents: police

Two Milwaukee teenagers were shot and killed in separate incidents that unfolded at nearly the same time Friday, Aug. 27.

Around 4:20 p.m., police were notified of a shooting near 40th and Silver Spring. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Roughly one minute later, police were notified of a shooting approximately two miles away near 62nd and Kaul. There, police found an 18-year-old Milwaukee man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers administered CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In both shootings, MPD is seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

