Milwaukee teenage girl missing; police ask for public's help

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate Danielle Scepanski, who went missing on May 2.

Scepanski, 17, was last seen on the evening of May 2 near E. Susan Drive and S. Howell Avenue in Oak Creek. Officials say she is not considered a critical missing person at this time.

Scepanski is described as a female, white, 5'8" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing navy blue scrubs with white shoes.

Anyone with any information on Danielle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.