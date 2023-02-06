Milwaukee teenage girl missing; last seen near 9th and Dakota

article

Milwaukee police are asking for your help in connection with their search for 15-year-old Delilah Bolden.

Officials say Bolden was last seen near 9th and Dakota on Milwaukee's south side around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Bolden is described as a female, African American, 5'7" tall, weighing about 120 pound, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket as well as black and silver Nike shoes. The rest of her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on Bolden's whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222.